Judge rules for disabled nurse

Nurse Ruth Peters, seated in wheelchair, her father and attorneys Kiel Tacklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Rhea Khan and Dinesh Rambally.

A HIGH COURT judge has ordered the Social Development Minister to strike out the word “permanently” from the regulations under the Public Assistance Act which relates to disability grant applications.

In making the order, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell also declared that the ministry’s policy that a person must be permanently disabled to receive a grant was “unlawful” and went against the legislation.

“This provision goes outside of the scope of the requirements set out in the Act and limits the rights conferred by the Act unfairly,” Donaldson-Honeywell said in a decision in which she ruled in favour of a former nurse who was told she would not qualify for a disability grant because she as not “permanently disabled.”

Ruth Peters is paralysed from the neck down, with 90 per cent disability. She has Guillain-Barré syndrome, but she was told she could not apply for a disability grant because she is not considered “permanently disabled.”

In her decision, Donaldson-Honeywell on examination of the scope of the statutorily-conferred power to make regulations, section 16 of the Act did not give the minister the power to limit the requirements for qualification for disability or public assistance grants.

She said the scope of the minister’s power was limited to regulating the process for application and payment of the grants.

“No mention is made in the limited powers at section 16 of the minister having the power to adjust or add to the qualifications for application for a disability assistance grant,” she said.

She also said by compelling the minister to expunge the word “permanently” from the provision will align it with the requirements of the Act.

After she was unable to apply for a disability grant, Peters challenged the policy of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Central Public Assistance Board.

Her lawyers, Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan, argued that the requirement that a person must be permanently disabled to receive a grant went against the Public Assistance Grant regulations and should be expunged.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare, serious auto-immune disorder in which the immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system and causes paralysis.

Peters, in her lawsuit, said she tried to apply for a disability grant but was told to qualify for a disability grant, her medical report must say she was permanently disabled.

Her lawyers argued that she was certified as being 90 per cent disabled for a year, and although it has been explained to her that she may make a full recovery from her disability, she is unable to work.

The lawsuit contended that the policy of the ministry that a person must be certified as being permanently disabled was illegal, as the Public Assistance Act only stipulates that the applicant must be “in the opinion of the local board so disabled that he is unable to earn a livelihood and has been certified by a medical officer as being so disabled.

“The clear intention of the Public Assistance Act is to provide financial assistance to persons who may be unable to work because of disability.

“The mandatory requirement for permanence is not contemplated by the said Act and its imposition in the criteria is not in keeping with the intent and policy of the said Act,” Peters’ lawsuit contended.

Peters fell ill while on duty at the Sangre Grande hospital on July 24, 2018. She was then diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, and since then has been unable to work.

She has two young children, nine and six, and her common-law husband is a construction worker with a modest income, her lawsuit says. Her father applied for the disability grant on her behalf but was told she could be eligible to benefit from a Public Assistance Grant.

The judge, in her decision, said based on the disparity in the quantum of grants available for public assistance ($1,150 to $1,750) and disability assistance ($1,800), Peters would have been prejudiced by having to apply under the former.