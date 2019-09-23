In charge of our affairs

TODAY’S Republic Day holiday is normally a time for celebration and stocktaking, but the proceedings will be dampened as this country comes to grips with the fallout from Tropical Storm Karen.

In a sense, we have received a Republic Day gift: things have not been as disastrous as they have been in other territories such as the Bahamas where Hurricane Dorian precipitated at least 53 deaths, caused damage estimated at US$7 million and crippled most of the country.

At the same time, heavy rains and strong gusts associated with Karen wreaked havoc in Tobago, triggering widespread flooding and damage to houses and commercial properties, while torrential rainfall swept over Trinidad on Sunday, forcing a high alert.

The mobilisation of all arms of the State to battle the storm has left little doubt that we are in charge of managing our destiny as a nation. Yet, global issues like climate change and the environment remain among our biggest challenges. We ignore these to our peril.

As we pick up the pieces, we would do well to reflect on the lessons natural disasters teach us. While our politics remains polarising, the effects of flooding and the damage are universal.

As the contention over a recent BBC feature showed, the crisis in neighbouring Venezuela remains a heated issue in which there is disagreement over which position this country should take and what the overall impact of the State’s adopted position is.

Economically, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget presentation due in less than two weeks. The dream of a robustly diversified economy, built on sustainable industries and a productive workforce, is one still worth pursuing. The country will turn to Imbert to get a clear account of where we are in terms of economic recovery and for prudent economic management that is in the interest of our long-term development.

Arguably, last week’s announcement of an OWTU company as the top choice when it comes to the State’s disposal of Petrotrin assets was timely – placing tremendous responsibility for the future of these assets in local hands. What could be more fitting as we look forward to continued stewardship of our own affairs?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the national awards. A few weeks ago, the Office of the President suggested the annual ceremony would be different, with 50 members of the public being chosen via a draw. Such a measure acknowledges the imperative for greater participation and transparency even in ceremonial matters.

There are many areas that call for attention, such as crime, the criminal justice system. Lingering from the colonial era is our reliance on the Privy Council, and a heated debate about colonial-era laws is ongoing. What is increasingly clear is the need for us to look back in order to move forward. We do so firmly wanting to remain in charge of our own affairs.