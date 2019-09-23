High alert

AS MADE clear by the media conference held yesterday morning by the Ministry of National Security, this country has been placed on high alert due to Tropical Storm Karen. All should heed the warnings issued by the authorities to exercise caution.

“We’re prepared,” assured Minister of National Security Stuart Young at the briefing hours after the National Hurricane Centre in Miami indicated the weather system had progressed from a tropical wave to a storm. Setting the correct tone, Young was accompanied by a phalanx of government ministers who outlined the steps taken to ensure the country was prepared.

Young said ministries responsible for security, local government, works and transport, and health had been liaising with the Office for Disaster Preparedness and Management and its new CEO, retired Major General Rodney Smart. Since the weather system formed in the Atlantic last week it was monitored, and the population informed of its progress in a constant stream of advisories.

Young said the ODPM, Met Service and the Ministry of National Security had been in constant contact and operational protocols had been activated.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley departed for New York, as previously scheduled, but will fly into another storm: the issue of climate change is due to be a big one at the General Assembly which he is due to address.

Young said the Ministry of Public Utilities had been engaged and TTEC as well as WASA had put measures in place. He also said acting Minister of Housing Randall Mitchell was monitoring key areas, including Greenvale and Oropune.

Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said a lot of work had been done over the last couple of days. Protocols were triggered at the ministry, where division heads went into emergency gear to put structures in place. A tour of areas likely to be affected took place, equipment was mobilised in advance and put on standby. The Port Authority cancelled sailings, public transport infrastructure was monitored.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said all corporations were working together. The Minister of Health, Dr Terrence Deyalsingh, said protocols had been reviewed since May. On Friday, the ministry activated command and control centres and reviewed logistics to make sure hospitals can continue to run in the event of a national grid failure.

He described staffing levels as excellent, supplies good, and said regional health centres were put on high alert. Deyalsingh urged members of the public to not handle dead animals if they encounter them given the risk of leptospirosis.

In Tobago, where there were early indications yesterday of severe conditions and flash flooding, the chief fire officer called out auxiliary staff. The situation will have to be carefully monitored.

The extensive preparations set a good example for the public. All must prepare to deal with any possible eventuality.