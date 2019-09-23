Hats off to Vision on Mission's Chance

THE EDITOR: Hats off to Wayne Chance of Vision on Mission and all the participants in the 35th meeting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on Social Services and Public Administration on September 18.

The matter reported on was prisoner re-entry into society and prisoner reintegration services of TT.

The meeting was chaired by vice chairman Esmond Ford, MP for Tunapuna, who elicited a level of intelligent and well articulated responses to questions posed and suggestions offered by the committee.

In fact, the demeanour of the participants, if imitated in the hallowed halls of our Parliament, would serve us in good stead.

Chance was recognised for his tremendous work in helping to curtail recidivism and in the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-prisoners into the wider society.

Brian Skinner emphasised the importance of character building as a prerequisite for personality change.

Committee member Senator Khadijah Ameen advised the meeting that in other countries governments undertake to do the work that Chance is engaged in.

She recommended that steps be taken in TT to emulate those countries.

There were of course many serious issues that were discussed and that are in need of dire attention.

My attention was drawn to the recognition paid to Chance and his attempts to offer resolutions.

Hats off to you, sir.

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley