East Trinidad spared

RUBBISH FLOOD: Rubbish washes down this water course in Barataria along with flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Karen.

Residents in east Trinidad breathed a sigh of relief as they were spared any major damage or floods from the severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Karen over the weekend.

A little less than a year ago, in October 2018, residents of Sangre Grande and environs and Greenvale were devastated when they were literally under several feet of water for days. Many are still trying to recover from their losses so with the threat TS Karen posed, they were apprehensive, to say the least.

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julien said she received no reports of flooding from citizens in her district, adding that the retention pond built in Greenvale did its job well. Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon said he was glad he had nothing to report except for one roof that caved in in Tamana, and two fallen trees.