Deyalsingh reaches out to constituents

St Joseph MP and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh helps CEPEP workers remove slush from a street in Mt Lambert on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

HEALTH Minister and St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh spent most of the day on Monday visiting residents who were affected by flood waters after heavy rains, brought on by the passage of Tropical Storm Karen over the weekend. Newsday met up with him at his constituency office.

He said he began making his rounds at 7 am visiting the hardest hit citizens in the constituency.

"The hardest hit was lower Mt Lambert. We had crews out doing clean-up. We are sending out more crews and we have cleaned up debris from roads and so on, but we are going on to people's properties now and help those, especially the elderly, to get water out of their premises.

"Another hard hit area was Bamboo Number One. We are trying to get more pumps to pump out the water before high tide, that is the main concern right now.”

Deyalsingh said he also visited Bridge Road where some residents were particularly hard hit.

“I am taking some emergency supplies to them now. We also visited Bangladesh and Farm Road. Luckily they were not badly affected, just one or two families. St Joseph had no serious problems."

Deyalsingh said thankfully all the damage were related to physical possessions.

"I have no reports of people being hurt, no deaths, and we we thank God for that. We could replace physical possessions, as traumatic as that is, but thank God no one was hurt."