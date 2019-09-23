Charged with murder after wife’s ‘suicide’

Rishi Ramgoolam.

A YEAR after Nandita Harbukhan reportedly “took her own life” in August last year, her 39-year-old husband was charged with her murder.

Rishi Ramgoolam, an engineer of Haleland Park, Maraval, was charged by police of the Cold Case Unit on Monday after an investigation into the 38-year-old woman’s death. He was arrested on Friday last at the Piarco airport.

The police service, in a statement yesterday, said ACP’s Nurse and James along with Sgt Theophilus and Cpl Narine of the Maraval police station did the investigation which led to Ramgoolam’s arrest.

Theophilus laid the charge after advice was given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.