BATT: treat your ATM cards like cash

The Banker’s Association (BATT) has called on the public to be more vigilant and responsible when conducting transactions.

BATT, in a media release, said there was an increase in ATM fraud, amounting to over $4.5 million in losses for this year.

“Customers must treat their cards as they would their cash as it is one and the same and to report immediately to their banks if they suspect any suspicious transactions,” BATT said.

The TTPS last week noted that debit and credit card fraud has been on the increase. Supt Curt Simon of the Fraud Squad said there have been significant losses due this and other type of fraudulent crimes.

“For the year so far, there has been 664 reports of ATM frauds, amounting to over $4.5 million in losses. Fifty-nine persons have been charged, he said, with 140 cases laid.”

BATT said, each of its member banks, in order to protect its customers’ assets, has procedures in place for dealing with attempts at fraud through all channels including ATMs. It also noted that due to constantly evolving technology, ATM scams are always a threat. But mechanisms are being put in place to limit this.

“The banks remain committed to ensuring that they have the latest technology installed to limit the extent of threats to their customers and maintain the integrity of the transaction channels.

The banks also have a data monitoring system to further aid in suspicions transactions.”

To combat white-collar crimes, Simon said, a special ATM task force has been created to handle debit and credit card scams. Three Fraud Squad officers have benefited from extensive training in dealing with this, with more to be trained soon.

As technology progresses Simon admitted that they are trying their best to keep abreast of it, in order to be effective, but it can be challenging.

“One such area is internet “phishing” as it is difficult to trace perpetrators because it is often conducted from overseas and the accounts are spread across other jurisdictions.”