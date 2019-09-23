Bandit killed trying to rob policeman

An off-duty police officer shot a bandit who attempted to rob him in La Horquetta earlier this afternoon.

Police said the officer was confronted by a masked gunman at around 1.15 pm, who ordered him to hand over valuables. The policeman instead took out his licenced gun and shot the bandit several times.

The wounded bandit was taken to the Arima Hospital by the officer where he died while receiving treatment.

Police said the bandit was identified Teesfa Wright.