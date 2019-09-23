Arima maxi robbed

POLICE were searching for two men who posed as passengers and robbed an Arima maxi driver and passengers on Saturday morning.

Police said the driver was plying his 25-seater maxi for hire at Olton Road, Arima, at around 9 am when one of the bandits, rung the bell.

As he stopped the maxi, the man pulled out a gun and ordered him to “switch off and pass everything.” The driver gave the man his cellphone and $1,500 in cash, while the second bandit robbed the three passengers of a total of $320 in cash and two cellphones. Both men then ran away.