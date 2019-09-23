A system dysfunction or an absence of leadership?

THE EDITOR: The untenable rant by the teacher at the Tranquillity Government Primary School is a classic manifestation of a systemic failure of leadership at an institution which is critical to the ultimate political, economic and social well-being of our society.

The teacher herself seems to have been psychologically affected by a series of events over an extended period of time, which has brought her to this very troubling state of dread.

My own assessment of the origins of this drama is that it has been created by a toxic environment which is dysfunctional, and therefore does not facilitate the existence of the kind of congenial atmosphere in which student/teacher relationships are positive, nurturing and conducive to learning; and of course teaching.

It is very apparent that the teacher’s rant is in fact an expression of frustration, anger and despair, which is antithesis of what is required in a school setting.

While it is clear that the students are targets of the teacher’s rant, it is also very apparent to me that she is a “victim” of what may be considered to be a very dysfunctional dynamic created by a regime of leadership failure at an institution in which the tenets of leadership should be seeded and nurtured, in the interest of national development.

Many have already called for the teacher’s head on a platter, as a knee-jerk reaction to the event. However, we must be careful not to lose sight of the possibility that the teacher herself is in a dreaded place where professional help is required, and her unseemly tirade is in fact nothing but a desperate call for an appropriate intervention.

While I share the view that the teacher’s conduct is nothing but reprehensible, I hasten to suggest that if this issue is to reach an acceptable conclusion, what is required is a measured, enlightened response and not an impulsive, emotional reaction.

In terms of a development perspective, it is probably an appropriate time to examine the process of selecting and appointing people to take charge of such important institutions, which have the primary responsibility for nurturing and producing the stock of intellectual, moral and social capital for our country’s long-term prosperity.

I await the next step with much interest.

KEITH RENAUD

Chaguanas