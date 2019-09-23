A Republic Day memo

Wayne Kublalsingh

WAYNE KUBLALSINGH

OUR WORLD is floundering between fire and floods and we are fiddling with petty party politics. The political classes seem oblivious to the dystopian (hell in a coconut shell) impacts which threaten to befall us within the next quarter of a century.

Dystopian impacts

These impacts, global, are as follows:

1. Extreme climate – There will be an increased intensity and frequency of landslides, flooding, temperature increase, hurricanes and sea-level rise.

2. Increased violence – Violence in the main is caused by the increased appetite in Europe and the US for drugs. TT and the greater Caribbean are on the route between the demand and supply chain. The drug merchants in the chain want their cuts, and kill for it.

3. Traffic – One day we will wake up and see how impossible it is to go to work or on business. Extreme traffic gridlock will suddenly befall us. This will be so especially in the main highway and bypass thoroughfares leading into and exiting our main towns and cities.

4. Economic distress – The collapse of the government economy attendant on the withering away of gas and oil; and weakening of the private corporate economy. This will lead to even more joblessness and furore on the streets. And poverty.

5. Global war – Western global economic hegemony is threatened in the main by China. The European superstate (which is making it impossible for Britain to Brexit on peaceable terms, for it requires maximum political and economic consolidation to advance its hegemony) will collude with the US and Britain, in a post-Trump era, to make military war on China.

Our Constitution

Our Constitution lists for us, the ordinary citizen, a sumptuous array of rights. It also sets down an iron-clad legal, bureaucratic, political apparatus – Parliament, Cabinet, judiciary, police, service commissions, etc. Despite these merits, it is static rather than organic. It does not declare the following:

a. A national cause or vision.

b. The respective roles of the citizen and political apparatus in the

causa nationalibus.

c. The responsibility of the citizen in governance.

d. A set of principles for creating a unique island economy.

e. A clear line of command between the political executive and the local leader and citizen.

The above features may be implied, but not expressly stated, in its structure and words. Thus, we must fill in the gaps.

A manifesto

Given the shortcomings of the Constitution, and the State’s unpreparedness to manage the above dystopian impacts, it is incumbent on our best citizen/s to make a manifesto for all. To make a message, filling the gaps left by our Constitution. To work towards national consensus. A manifesto is an action document. The act of writing it is an action. Action, therefore, is at the centre and heart of this manifesto. Its clauses are actions.

The ruling political and bureaucratic apparatus has become, with deepest respect to the exceptions therein, self-interested and collusive. Our citizens are becoming increasingly impoverished, threatened and vulnerable. The manifesto must set out a dynamic set of principles and action plans for the next three generations, 75 to 100 years.

Local government

The Government must release the load of leadership from its back onto that of the citizens. It, and its unwieldy bureaucracy, made by our Constitution, simply cannot cope. Our MPs are mightily overburdened. Bringing ordinary citizens into the chain of command is imperative. Into governance. Into their local governments.

The system of local government may be reconfigured to make the following:

I. Forty-one constituency chiefs or caciques

II. An executive

III. An advisory council of eminent constituency citizens

IV. Polling division captains (25-40 per constituency):

* To create a clear line of command to the political executive.

* To support the flagship economy in each constituency.

* To know, support or save households and families.

* To mobilise volunteer action in schools, churches, businesses, NGOs, to combat the dystopian impacts stated above.

* To forestall the violence, poverty, joblessness, litigiousness, ecological withering in local districts which have been left like stray by our over-busy executive, or overtaken by violent criminals.

The executive

Meanwhile, the role of the executive is fourfold:

i. To secure national financial security, independence and a competitive dollar.

ii. To run efficiently, with verve and vitality, the ministries, health, education, transport, sports, security, food production, communications, housing, etc.

iii. To set the pace, lead, build capacity for economic projects – prestige education, horticulture, solar cell technology, 5G housing less reliant on the energy-water grid, public transport, the train.

iv. Call up the constituency chief to ask why that little child went bookless to school.

Our children

All our little children want the following: For their parents to love them even more than they love themselves. And for the overwhelming constitutional apparatus around them to give them the security, peace and comfort within which to play, build, create, experiment, invent. And they should, in our all-prestige future primary schools, say, avow, think:

I vow to respect all others

For, above all, the content of their character,

Whilst celebrating my, and all other ethnicities;

And to develop

Peacefully and non-violently,

To the utmost, with sacrifice and hard work,

All my spiritual, mental and physical gifts and capacities,

To create, generate, manufacture,

Without endangering the planet and other species,

The best products and services,

Technological and cultural,

To give, share and trade amongst ourselves,

And the rest of the world.

caption

Wayne Kublalsingh