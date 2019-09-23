A musician extraordinaire

Debbie Jacob

HE COULD hear Bach in a Baron soca and feel a waltz in one of Kitchener’s calypsoes. He celebrated jazz in Kitchener’s 12-Bar Joan and turned calypsoes into classical music. Aldwin Albino recognised style and class in calypso like no one else.

The news last week that Albino had died struck a melancholy chord, but it also conjured up happy memories of Albino sitting in my living room with his sister Merle, both of them tapping their feet while he hummed a calypso and morphed it into a classic. He did this as casually as switching on a light switch.

The music world – both here and abroad – describe Albino as a “musician extraordinaire.” In person he was humble and refined; exuberant and supportive. He earned praise and accolades for his teaching as much as his music.

But his life proved to be far more than music and teaching. The creative process fascinated Albino. He had no time for petty jealousy, gossip or negativity. He did not criticise. Instead, he celebrated and supported everyone’s creativity.

I still vividly remember my first conversation with Aldwin Albino about 25 years ago. One Sunday morning I answered the phone and there he was, calling from Montreal. He launched into a discussion of some article I had written. In that high-pitched, bubbly voice, he dissected the article – not to point out what I had written, but how I had written it. I can’t recall the article, but there were so many phone calls talking about the structure of writing.

Aldwin Albino made me more conscious of how I wrote, and he inspired me to think more about creative ways to get an idea across. Creativity fascinated him and music and teaching served merely as vehicles for that creativity.

Sometimes he would call to read a speech he was working on for some award. He would ask my advice about a line. His focus was never the award; it was always the message and the praise for our music.

It is a great irony that many young students in this country don’t know that Albino served as champion for the pan and calypso music that defines us because he launched so many young people’s careers. He didn’t make everyone a musician, but he used music to instil creativity and confidence in everyone he taught.

Albino’s Facebook page served as a testimony to his creative and supportive spirit. There’s a picture of him taken at a school. He beams with joy and the caption reads, “I am here to support some young flautists.”

One post celebrates a lecture Dr Hollis Liverpool asked him to deliver on Lord Kitchener – always a favourite subject of Albino’s. He saw Kitchener as our Beethoven.

Another post says how music and teaching “will always be honorable and fulfilling professions.”

On Facebook, he paid tribute to his father and his father figure Holly Betaudier. In conversations, he always wished that Betaudier’s life and cultural knowledge would have been documented.

One of my favourite Facebook posts is one to his sister Merle. It seems to celebrate his debut on Facebook. “Hello Merle: Belated thanks for your positive contribution to my recent entry to this media market. I know that every member of the family can always depend on you. Peace, Love, Good health and Happiness. Have a great day, Aldwin.”

That simple, uplifting post best captures the spirit of Aldwin Albino. Giving credit was his greatest joy. He had no concept of jealousy; he celebrated everyone’s success. He was the proud grandfather who celebrated his grandson’s graduation as a dentist on Facebook.

He had a gift for making everyone feel creative and important. I used to look forward to his regular early Sunday morning phone calls from Montreal, although I secretly cringed at what his phone bill must have been.

I had the privilege of sharing his great excitement when he wrote his memoir, Music of the “Mang.” Often, he would call to work through the creative process of some passage. He revelled in the challenge of structuring his memories.

Albino’s memoir serves as a tribute to all who helped him in life. It celebrates TT. There is no doubt that he deserves the highest national award for his lifetime work.

We are a richer nation, spiritually and musically, because of Aldwin Albino. I can close my eyes and envision that great conversation he is having now with Holly, Pretender, Sniper and Kitchener. They are creating new arrangements for new songs, and they are pure joy.