Young: TT still alert as TS Karen veers away

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young says Tropical Storm Karen seems to be on a trajectory moving away from this country, but TT is still on high alert.

At a press conference earlier today, Young said the storm seemed to be deteriorating and Government would continue to monitor it. “At this stage we are looking at the northern areas of Trinidad,” Young said. He said a plane from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami is expected to fly into the storm this afternoon to monitor conditions.

Joined by Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Young said the state was ready to respond. He said at this stage there was no need to shut down TT.

“What we are saying is that this is not an unusual circumstance. We have implemented the necessary protocols. We are on standby. Let’s hope it veers off but if it doesn’t we are prepared to deal with it,” Young said.

He said there was no need to panic.