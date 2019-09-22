Why Caricom silent on Granger?

THE EDITOR: It is totally disgusting, shameful and in poor taste that Caricom would not say a word of the illegal, counterfeit government in Guyana, following the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) June 18 ruling that president Granger and his cohorts refuse to obey the CCJ’s ruling that general elections should be called in Guyana by September 18.

September is on its way out, yet not a drum nor a word has emanated from the immoral lips of Granger to call elections. Kudos to the statement by US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, UK High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, and European Ambassador Fernando Ponz Canto, all whom are accredited to Guyana for showing international leadership and playing a peaceful and meditative intervention in Caricom affairs, while Caricom members have taken a blind eye to the Guyana episode. What is even more tragic and mischievous is that Guyana is at the epicentre of Caricom.

Caricom leaders can talk about the Venezuelan situation, among several other international issues, yet in their backyard they have all turned their caulked their ears to the decaying democratic and human rights issues. There.

With the present scenario, one can safely deduce that Caricom is aiding and abetting the fake democratic principles of good governance, democracy and human rights.

To quote foreign diplomats: “The situation comes at a great cost to the people of Guyana. The prevailing political uncertainty undermines Guyanese institutions, compromises economic opportunities and delays the development across all areas, including infrastructure, education, health and social services. It also hinders our ability to support Guyana’s development needs”. The statement continued: “We, therefore, call upon the President to set an elections date immediately in full compliance with Guyana’s constitution."

The statement should have come from Caricom, and it demonstrates that Caricom is not aware of, is not fully au courant with the principles of international diplomacy in all its forms and fashions.

It seems that Caricom wants another Forbes Burnham style of governance in Guyana, and then citizens would have to flee as they did in droves in the 1960s and 1970s and 1980s.

I humbly suggest that Caricom be disbanded just as the West Indies Federation in 1958. The annual Caricom rituals are a total waste of time and hard-earned tax-payers dollars. These meetings are mere talking shops and cocktail assemblies. Nothing more. To show its disgust, Trinidad and Tobago should set the perimeter and withdraw from Caricom, as this could be much easier to do as the case with Britain and the European Union. Let’s see the disintegration of Caricom now because it is an indiscipline and careless institution, and it is making the Caribbean people a laughing stock around the globe, especially at the United Nations, and in the Commonwealth.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo