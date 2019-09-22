Watson lauds first responders

Watson Duke

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader, Watson Duke has praised the first responders to Tropical Storm Karen as he too has started mobilising his teams. In a video message sent to members of the media on Sunday, Duke implored all of Tobago to be neighbourly.

Duke advised those in immediate need of emergency response to contact the emergency responders, while he and his team will also be willing to render any assistance necessary.

“They are working around the clock and to make things happen. They’re quite aware that persons are without power, that persons have lost their houses, persons have lost their roofs, there are landslides throughout Tobago and fishermen have lost their boats.

“If there is anything that you may need that is not supplied by the emergency response team, you can contact the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) via our facebook page. If you know any of our numbers; Farley, Dr Faith or myself, we would be glad to listen to you, to assist you in any possible way and to ensure that you’re back on your feet again. Whether it be a hot meal, a roof over your head, clothing… some financials because we don’t have any big financials, we are there for you Tobago,” he said

He said: “Take your brothers in… we believe that as a people we can weather the storm together and there is no storm that could get the best of us. I want to ask you to stay grounded, stay rooted… lets love each other and let’s use this time to develop a new and better Tobago. This is your moment to show what love is about, let us stick together.”