T&TEC: At least 12 outages in Tobago

T&TEC CEO Kelvin Ramsook yesterday confirmed that as of 1 pm, at least 12 outages were reported in Tobago which bore the brunt of Tropical Storm Karen's rain and ensuing flooding.

Ramsook said that the utility while trying to restore service to the affected areas in Tobago is keeping an eye on operations in Trinidad especially as heavy rainfall began across the country after midday. He confirmed to outages in northern Trinidad and one in south as of 1 pm.

He also said that it was not expected for full power to be restored to affected areas in Tobago yesterday since flooding and collapsed trees which blocked roads, was proving a hindrance to T&TEC crews.

Areas in Pembroke, Scarborough, Low Lands, Lambeau, Rockleyvale, Spring Road, Castara, Belle Garden, Les Coteaux, Mason Hall and Studley Park were without power yesterday. He said mobile sub-stations have been moved to several areas including in Blanchisseuse, Pt Fortin, Rio Claro and in Tobago. He cautioned people to stay away from fallen powerlines which may still be energised and to call T&TEC at 800-8832 and 800-2852.