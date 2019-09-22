TT women’s coach in Milan for FIFA conference

TT women's football team coach Stephan De Four will be among coaches and technical directors from over 150 member associations to attend the first-ever conference aimed at analysing the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Milan today.

The event will be opened by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and streamed live on FIFA.com and the FIFA YouTube channel.

Besides a technical and tactical analysis of the action on the pitch at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France, and the presentation of FIFA’s Technical Study Group report, the conference will also contain a tribute to FIFA Women’s World Cup champions the USA with the participation of the tournament’s winning coach Jill Ellis.

The afternoon sessions will include podium discussions on the pathway to success with Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman, on refereeing with the chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, on goalkeeping and on performance analysis, as well as a conference review with Brazil’s women’s team coach Pia Sundhage.

Also expected to attend are a host of other coaches from this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, including Sweden’s Peter Gerhardsson, England’s Phil Neville, France’s Corinne Diacre, Italy’s Milena Bertolini, Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Norway’s Martin Sjögren, Scotland’s Shelley Kerr, Australia’s Ante Milicic, Canada’s Kenneth Heiner-Møller, China PR’s Jia Xiuquan, Japan’s Asako Takakura, Spain’s Jorge Vilda, Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa, South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, New Zealand’s Tom Sermanni and Argentina’s Carlos Borrello, along with women’s football experts from all six confederations.

De Four will return home next week to continue preparations of the Women’s Olympic team for CONCACAF Caribbean qualifiers in Trinidad which runs from September 30 to October 8.