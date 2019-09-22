TT under warning for Tropical Storm Karen

Bagging sand: Ven Caribbean Paper factory workers prepare sandbags to use as barriers at the entrances of the factory in La Horquetta after TT was placed on a severe weather alert yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

TT is now under a warning for Tropical Storm Karen which is due to pass over the country today.

Karen is currently northeast of Tobago and there are unconfirmed reports of flooding in Scarborough due to the storm's rain bands.

TT has been placed on a red level alert after the weather forecasts initially were for an intense tropical wave, and the alerts moved from yellow to orange from Friday to Saturday.

The ministries of Rural Development and Local Government and Works and Transport activated its emergency response units on Saturday in anticipation of the severe weather.

Regional corporations began handing out sandbags in areas in east and south Trinidad. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency also began to prepare with its own advisories.

Several events due to day were cancelled due to weather alert.

The Ministry of National Security is due to host a press conference at 10 am today.

In its alert the Met Service said Karen is

approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Tobago, moving toward the west-northwest at 15 km/. Maximum sustained winds are 65

km/h with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend to approximately 120 km from

the centre.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward

the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Karen will move across TT

later this morning and emerge over the south-eastern Caribbean Sea.

Grenada is also under a warning for Karen.

The Met Service said it will issue another bulletin at 9am.