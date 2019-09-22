TT TAKES NO CHANCES Govt activates severe weather advisories

The omen: Ominous dark clouds cast a shadow over downtown Port of Spain on Saturday– signs of the intense thundershowers forecast for TT. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

The country wakes up today with a higher certainty of weather that would pose a high risk to public safety, livelihoods and property. That is what the bulletin issued by the TT Meteorological Service alerted the population to as it elevated anticipated conditions from yellow to orange in light of the path being taken by an intense tropical wave towards the country. The bad weather is expected to affect the country from 6 am today, and will continue into tomorrow at 8 pm.

The latest bulletin from the met service stated that the data suggests an “increased certainty of impactful weather” on TT. According to the met service, “On the risk matrix, a high certainty of severe impacts takes us to the orange level.” The met service added that the tropical wave is likely to generate “periods of heavy to intense showers, and/or thunderstorms are likely. Intense downpours are expected to result in street and or flash flooding. Gusty winds in excess of 65 km/hr can be expected while the risk of landslides and or landslips is very high in areas so prone. Sea conditions are also likely to become occasionally rough.

An orange level alert means there is a “high risk to public safety, livelihoods and property.” The met service urged citizens to take the necessary precautions as "hazardous conditions may threaten lives, livelihood and property.”

Meanwhile, in a media release, the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), has joined the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MRDLG) to conduct a nationwide state of preparedness using internal resources.

The MRDLG, through its senior disaster management coordinator, has advised all municipal corporations to be in a state of readiness in the event of hazard impact during this period.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan held a special meeting with the heads of divisions of MOWT to put contingency measures in place. According to the release, “The Ministry of Works and Transport is doing its part whereby all the heads of divisions are in constant communication with all the district offices throughout the country, and we will make sure our equipment is out there.”

"We will also have all the contractors we work with on standby in case we need them. The idea is that if anything should happen (infrastructural), we will be out there beforehand, we will be on location. There should be no blockage or anything of the sort that we can’t deal with immediately.”

Speaking at the opening of the Manuel Congo bridge, in the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency yesterday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said with the adverse warning he is being proactive and had placed equipment at strategic places across the country. He added that while he hoped for the best, he was preparing for the worst.

Commenting on last year's devastating flooding at Greenvale, La Horquetta, Sinanan said the ministry did extensive work along the Caroni river bank to help alleviate any possibility of flooding.

Yesterday, an official of the Housing Development Corporation visited Greenvale residents advising them that sandbags would be distributed and those who live in the town houses should move items upstairs. Residents were also told maxi taxis would be on stand to evacuate residents at the early signs of flooding.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of the Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) and the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC), both stated that their corporations have been on the alert since the start of the rainy season in early June. PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy said his corporation was not only supplying sandbags but also the sand to fill the bags which would be given out on a first come- first served basis

“The difference with us is we give out the bags with sand in it,” Sammy said, “And you have to ask the question, have they (agencies) distributed with sand in it.

“What we did,” Sammy continued, “We fill our bags because we know what to expect every year.” He said the corporation’s heavy machinery as well as manpower had been placed on stand-by while disaster relief items such as mattresses and tarpaulins were also stockpiled and ready.

He also dismissed reports that the corporation’s sand bag supplies were not adequate saying the corporation has enough sand stockpiled at Kennedy and Penal (20 truckloads) and empty sandbags at Penal. They got 1,000 this week. TCTTRC chairman Henry Awong said their sandbags have been placed at strategic points throughout the sprawling corporation such as Ragoonanan Road, Las Lomas Primary School, and the Gasparillo corporation sub office.