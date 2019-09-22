Tropical storm warning discontinued

THE Met Office has discontinued its tropical storm warning which it first issued at 5 am after a tropical waved strengthened into Tropical Storm Karen.

According to the TT Met Office, the centre of KAren was moving into the southeastern Caribbean Sea and as of 2 pm, its centre was located near 12.7 degrees north and 62.3 degrees west or about 95 km north of Grenada, moving west-northwest at 20 km per hour.

In discontinuing the tropical storm warning for TT, the Met Office said that a tropical storm warning was in effect for Grenada and its dependencies and St Vincent and the Grenadines; while a tropical storm watch was in effect for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico including Vieques and Culebra and the British Virgin Islands.

Even as the tropical storm warning was discontinued, the Met Office had instituted a Riverine Flood Warning Red Alert for Trinidad. The alert was instituted at 3 pm today and will run until 4 pm tomorrow.

A riverine flooding is a significant threat for areas near major river courses and tributaries. River levels, the Met Office said, are near threshold and further rain is expected. It said that properties in areas prone to flooding may become inundated and people have been advised to make preparations.