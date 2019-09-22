Storm Karen also hits Venezuela

GREVIC ALVARADO

The rain does not stop in TT, nor in Venezuela. From Saturday, authorities and inhabitants of the coastal state of Vargas reported constant heavy rainfall.

The rainfall was associated with the passage of tropical storm Karen.

Yesterday, users of social media reported the destruction of a house in Catia La Mar, in addition to several landslides The rain does not stop in TT, nor in Venezuela. From agged by the currents of the rivers that grew and they took everything in their path," Carlos Martínez recalled on Sunday, while watching the news of the rains in TT and in Venezuela through social media.

Martinez was one of the survivors of that tragedy of 20 years ago, when he lost his home and even his place of work. At that time, the Venezuelan government built houses in various states and the affected people moved after receiving their new homes.

"My wife, my two children and I were assigned to the state of Sucre, a town located a few kilometres away from Trinidad. A few months ago, in the face of the problems of Venezuela, I had to come to TT, but family and friends still live in Vargas, I'm worried for them," Martínez told Newsday.

On Sunday, at 4 pm, Twitter users reported that in La Guaira, the capital of Vargas state, they had no electricity for more than 12 hours, while streets flooded.

However, Governor Jorge García Carneiro told Venezuelan media that there was no significant impact from the weather, and he assured that everything is "normal."