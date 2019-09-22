PM flies to NY as Karen hits Tobago

Dr Keith Rowley

Even as Tropical Storm Karen bears down on his birthplace, Tobago, the Prime Minister flies out to New York today to address the UN General Assembly.

Dr Rowley is sticking with his agenda to speak at the UN, which he has not done since he was elected Prime Minister in 2015.

Climate change will be a highpoint during this week's General Assembly debates.

He encouraged citizens to take heed of all advisories on Karen, which is currently northeast of Tobago. The island is already experiencing flooding and there are reports of families being stranded in their homes and damage to boats.

"The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is working through its various agencies to take all necessary steps to prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Karen.

"Citizens are urged to be vigilant and heed the warnings and alerts of the Office of Disaster Management and the Meteorological Office," the Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He said, "The Cabinet remains alert to the developing situation and stands by to respond."

Rowley said National Security Minister Stuart Young will host a press conference at 10 am on the storm.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister.