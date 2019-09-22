No school in Tobago Damage assessment to be done tomorrow

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has announced school will be closed in Tobago tomorrow as the THA begins to asses the damage caused by Tropical Storm Karen. Charles said a team, including himself, TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) and the DIQE (Division of Infrastructure Quarries and Environment), will be roving the island making a damage assessment.

"I expect that the principals, the cleaners and handyman at the primary schools will be out tomorrow to assist with respect of those assessment and clean-up and restoration work. At the secondary level, I expect the principals, safety officers will be there tomorrow, MTS will also be available to assist as well."

Charles said DIQE will make assessments at Scarborough Secondary, Goodwood Secondary and Signal Hill Secondary to ensure -- at least structurally -- that whatever problems there are identified and fixed.

Charles expressed relief that despite landslides and heavy flooding, there were no fatalities and the island was relatively "spared."

He praise the work of TEMA (Tobago Emergency Management Agency) and the THA for putting things in place to ensure safety of citizens was a priority.