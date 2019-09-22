Maracas Open Water Classic postponed

Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club, right, and Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club were scheduled to defend their 5K titles, tomorrow.

THE 2019 edition of the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic scheduled to be held this morning at Maracas Bay has been postponed due to a forecast for adverse weather conditions.

A press release by the organisers said, "Public advisory originating from the meteorological office thus far has resulted in ASATT (Amateur Swimming Association of TT) taking this proactive measure to postpone the event thus responsibly discharging our duty of care to all of our stakeholders associated with the event. Further communication will be forwarded at a later date as it relates to this event."

Over 350 athletes were anticipating the annual event which was carded to begin at 8 am. Josiah Parag of Blue Dolphins Swim Club and Jada Chatoor of Marlins Swim Club were scheduled to defend their titles in the 5K event.