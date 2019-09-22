Kelvin urges Tobagonians not to panic

DANGER MOVE: A screen-grab from a video uploaded to social media shows a man raising his arms as he desperately tries to reach his boat in the raging sea in Tobago yesterday during Tropical Storm Karen's passage. Several fishing boats sank in the rough sea.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Tobagonians have been advised to take all the necessary precautions to protect their lives and properties from the effects of Tropical Storm Karen.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles issued the warning on Sunday during a joint press conference along with the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), at TEMA’s situation room in Bacolet, Scarborough.

"It is advisable that you as residents continue to shelter in places until the danger passes. You are advised to find a sturdy place and remain there. We are here and we continue to monitor the situation. At this time, we continue to ask people to remain calm, do not panic... your Assembly and TEMA do have the situation under control. Stay calm, pay attention to all the warnings and rest assured that we are doing the best we can in the circumstances," Charles said.

On Sunday, access between Trinidad and Tobago was cut as Caribbean Airlines cancelled its flights and the Port Authority cancelled its sailings.

Providing updates on the storm and its implications to the island, Charles confirmed instances of power outages and flooding throughout the island.

“We had power outages in the Lambeau area, the Betsy’s Hope area, Roxborough, Argyle, Pembroke, Belle Garden, Les Coteaux and Mt St George but TTEC has deployed its crew, so we’re hoping that these can be restored in the quickest possible time.

“In respect of landslides, indeed we have evidence of landslides in some areas. For example, we have had in respect of residential landslides, we would have had four of those; in respect of on the road itself, we’ve had two so far and in terms of flooding, we’ve had reports of 13 residential flooding incidents; flooding on the road, six such incidents,” he said adding that there were four incidents of damage to roofs, which brought the number of reports to 45.

Charles extended gratitude to TEMA, emergency personnel officers and all volunteers, for their dedication, their commitment and their willingness to respond in the emergency situation.

He recalled a meeting at 3pm on Saturday which resulted in the Tobago Emergency Operations Centre being fully activated by midnight.

“Our position was, it’s better to be over prepared than under prepared. As a consequence of that TEMA would have activated the Operations Centre from midnight and of course, we are prepared to go the distance.

“In Scarborough, there would have been some flooding take place, for example at the Port in Scarborough but the water has since subsided. We have had some incidents relating to Scotiabank and a fast food outlet in Scarborough, the glass was shattered and therefore created some security concerns but the police as well as private security would have tended to that. Recently, we would have been advised that there are fallen power lines and TSTT lines at Dunvegan Road in Whim, again a TTEC representative is on the scene there.

“We have been informed of some blockages as well… the L’Anse Fourmi/ Charlotteville link road, we understand is impassable, it has been blocked. We have had a couple roofs being damaged. Fallen trees across roads in Signal Hill, Richmond, Idlewild, Colloden, Concordia, Arnos Vale, Moriah, Providence.”

Charles acknowledged Tobago "has really been hit but we would have been prepared as much as we could have by reference to our preliminary precautionary activities.”

He noted that the Division of Infrastructure Quarries and Environment (DIQE) has mobilised to begin clean-up operations.

“DIQE would have employed heavy equipment in areas across the island. We, also, as part of that protocol would have alerted contractors in the various communities, those who have backhoe’s etc to be on standby and those would have been activated as we got reports."

The situation, he said will be assessed later during the day and a determination would be made in terms of the plan of action for Monday.