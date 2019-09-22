Update: Power outages in Tobago
Tropical Storm Karen's power is already being felt in Tobago with flooding in the capital, Scarborough, and across the island.
Updated: 9.39 AM
The Tobago Emergency Management Agency's (TEMA) Emergency Operations Centre has reported power outages in several villages on the island.
Some of these include Hope, Roxborough, Pembroke, Belle Garden and Mt. St. George.
On its Facebook page, TEMA said several calls were made to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission and they are currently trying to deal with the matters.
There are also confirmed early reports of flooding, fallen power lines and damage to a boat.
TEMA, on its Facebook page, said heavy flooding has affected the Port Authority's security booth and the T&TEC compound in Scarborough.
Seven people are said to be trapped in a house at Birchwood Triangle, Lowlands.
T&TEC is currently working on an a fallen pole with hanging electrical wires at Winchester Trace, Patience Hill.
A yacht has run ashore at the Mt Irvine Bay beach facilities, TEMA said.
Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media indicate a family of four has been stranded in their home at Rockly Vale.
There is also a report that seven boats were damaged in Plymouth, and a post attributed to CERT Moriah about a fallen tree in Concordia that the Fire Service is attending to.
