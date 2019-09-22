Update: Power outages in Tobago

Tropical Storm Karen's power is already being felt in Tobago with flooding in the capital, Scarborough, and across the island.

Updated: 9.39 AM

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency's (TEMA) Emergency Operations Centre has reported power outages in several villages on the island.

Some of these include Hope, Roxborough, Pembroke, Belle Garden and Mt. St. George.

On its Facebook page, TEMA said several calls were made to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission and they are currently trying to deal with the matters.

There are also confirmed early reports of flooding, fallen power lines and damage to a boat.