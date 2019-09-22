Hospitals ready for Karen’s casualties

Port of Spain General hospital

THE nation's public hospitals were ready yesterday to accomodate people in need of medical attention in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Karen. Up to press time, there were no reports of any casualties directly caused by the storm.

A release from the Ministry of Health stated that it took steps to ensure all emergency and essential medical services are available to the population in preparation for any significant health outcomes related to the passing of Tropical Storm Karen.

"The public is advised that the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authority (RHA) teams are actively playing their role as part of the national response to Tropical Storm Karen," the release reported.

The RHAs activated and available include, the Eastern Regional Health Authority, the North Central Regional Health Authority, the North West Regional Health Authority, the South-West Regional Health Authority and the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

The release also sought to assure public that back up/redundant systems have been checked and are functional inclusive of power and water supplies, emergency communication protocols are in place, all emergency pharmaceutical supplies are available and preparations have been made to ensure staff welfare during extended work time, as required.

The ministry also announced that adequate supplies of blood, blood products and essential pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products were also available. Ambulance services have also been placed in a heightened emergency response state.