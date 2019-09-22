Corporations hand out sandbags

Bagging sand: Ven Caribbean Paper factory workers, four of them Venezuelans, prepare sandbags to use as barriers at the entrances of the factory in La Horquetta after TT was placed on a severe weather alert yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

With the memory of the October 2018 devastating floods still fresh in the minds of citizens, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is advising homeowners that sandbags are available at those regional corporations which were hardest hit last year.

In a Facebook post today, the ODPM said this precaution has become necessary and cited the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) which has advised of possible adverse weather expected to affect TT from this morning to tomorrow evening.

“The TTMS indicates that in the event of heavy or intense downpours, street/flash flooding and gusty winds in excess of 65 km/h can be expected, with the increased risk of landslides/landslips in areas so prone.

“In light of this, the ODPM is again cautioning persons living in low-lying areas, near river banks, or living /working in flood prone or landslip prone areas, to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary precautions to preserve life and property.”

Sandbags were also made available at regional corporations from yesterday and will continue in most instances during today. Bags will be available at the Mayaro / Rio Claro Region at any of the three MRCRC locations:

1.The Disaster Management Unit– Corner De Verteuil and Dougdeen Streets, Rio Claro.

2. Mayaro Sub Office – Radix Village, Mayaro.

3. Biche Sub Office – Corner of Villafana & Baptiste Streets, Biche.

At the Couva/ Tabaquite /Talparo Regional Corporation, the DMU's office was open to members of the public for the collection of sandbags yesterday and this will continue from 9 am to 3 pm today. At the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, the collection time was 3-5 pm yesterday.

The Sangre Grande Regional Corporation begins its distribution from 12 noon today, the Princes Town Regional Corporation, will operate today between 10 am-12 noon.

Collection time at the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation is between 4-6 pm today while at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, bags were distributed between 10 am-12 noon yesterday.