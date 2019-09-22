Climate change is happening

Molly Gaskin

The atmosphere acts as a transparent, protective covering around earth. It lets in energy in the form of sunlight and retains heat. Greenhouse gases keep the earth’s temperature at a level that is just right for humans, animals, and plants. These greenhouse gases are, however, now increasing at an alarming rate and humans are disturbing the balance.

2019 has been the third hottest year on record. Concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere have and are increasing at a faster rate than in the past million years. Polar ice caps are melting rapidly. Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of extreme weather conditions, heat waves, storms, hurricanes and droughts. Climate change is affecting countries all around the world, but will be particularly felt in small island like those in the Caribbean. In fact, the Caribbean is considered to be one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impacts of climate change. Changes in temperature, rainfall, hurricane intensity and a rise in sea levels are happening now.

The Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust had been talking, teaching and warning about climate change since 1989, and was supported by many foreign organisations including the Organisation of American States (OAS). Trees and forests provide water, food and medicines, but currently their most vital role is their fight against global warming. Trees store vast amounts of carbon in their trunks, branches and leaves. The roots and soil contain even more carbon. Forests store 4.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, approximately ten per cent of the emissions caused by humans each year. Yet the forest are being destroyed at an alarming rate, causing them to lose their natural balancing mechanism.

Forests in Tobago, the north of Trinidad and the coastal wetland forests on the east coast of Trinidad absorb the impact of storms and hurricanes and protect farmlands, agriculture, infrastructure and people. The destruction of rainforest will have the most damaging consequences. With climate change, it is possible that the recent devastation left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas can happen TT.

Although 70 per cent of the world’s surface is covered by water, only a fraction of that is fresh water, with less than one per cent being accessible for human use. There is an interaction between forests, trees, climate change and water which, if not understood, could increase the problems and vulnerability of people and the communities in which they live.

Agriculture is now more important than ever, as food security is also another worrying issues brought on by climate change. Crop failures has resulted in heavy reliance on imported food, and countries that currently export food into this region may very well stop doing so in order to keep surplus food supplies for themselves.

What can we as individuals do to help? Plant more trees! Stop the destruction of the forests! Anticipate the effects of climate change and take action now! The life you save may be your own.