Caribbean Airlines cancels flights due to Tropical Storm Karen

FILE PHOTO

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled four flights due to Tropical Storm Karen.

In a release this morning Cal said flights BW434 from Port of Spain to St Luca, BW 435 from ST Lucia to Port of Spain, BW 436 from Port of Spain to St Vincent and the Grenadines and BW 413 from ST Vincent and the Grenadines to Port of Spain had all been cancelled.

The airline advised customers to contact its reservation offices to rebook for the next available service.

The release said to minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel on September 22, it would allow people whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm to rebook without change fees, subject to conditions.