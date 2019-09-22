Caledonia disqualified from Ascension tourney

Morvant Caledonia AIA defender Radanfah Abu Bakr (left) screens off Kishon Hackshaw of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, during a recent match in Division One of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

MORVANT CALEDONIA AIA paid the price for their involvement in a melee at an Ascension Invitational Football Tournament match, against Defence Force at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Wednesday.

On Friday night, Caledonia were disqualified from the competition, according to a media release from tournament organiser Richard Ferguson.

The match officials and Morvant-Caledonia technical staff reportedly clashed after the final whistle, which saw Defence Force prevailing 1-0. The Morvant-Caledonia technical staff protested vehemently to referee Crystal Sobers and her assistants, Kirt Charles and Ainsley Rochard, that the goal should have been ruled offside. In the heated exchange, an altercation ensued.

According to Ferguson, “An investigation was conducted by the competition manager and other officials of the tournament. The investigation included eyewitness accounts, video graphic evidence, statements from the match commissioner, the referee and the assistant referees along with the players, coaches and officials of Caledonia AIA.

“After seeking legal advice and consulting the rules of the competition along with FIFA rules, a decision was taken to disqualify Caledonia AIA from the Ascension Invitational Tournament.”

This result means that Defence Force, who had a one-point lead over Caledonia entering today's final round of matches, can be crowned champions if they get at least a point in against Matura ReUnited at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

STANDINGS

Division One

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Defence Force*10*8*1*1*22*6*25

San Juan Jabloteh*10*7*1*2*23*13*22

La Horquetta Rangers*10*6*2*2*36*8*20

Cunupia FC*10*6*1*3*23*13*19

Club Sando FC*10*5*1*4*18*14*16

Police FC (P/League)*10*3*2*5*18*14*11

FC Santa Rosa*10*3*2*5*14*24*11

Queen’s Park*10*2*4*4*11*20*10

Guaya United*10*2*0*8*7*24*6

Prison Service*10*1*1*8*11*27*4

Matura ReUnited*10*1*1*8*11*41*4

Division Two

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Deportivo P/Fortin*10*8*1*1*53*9*25

San Fernando Giants*10*8*1*1*29*10*25

UTT*10*7*3*0*31*11*24

Police FC (S/League)*10*6*0*4*13*17*18

Erin FC*10*4*1*5*16*20*13

Harlem Strikers*10*4*1*5*14*22*13

Club Sando U Youths*10*3*3*4*21*21*12

Moruga FC*10*3*2*5*14*23*11

Bethel United*10*3*2*5*14*26*11

RSSR FC*10*3*1*6*11*17*10

P Valley/DM United*10*2*1*7*9*20*7

Marabella Family CC*10*1*0*9*6*36*3