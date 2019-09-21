Zessers edge Massive and Crew in Tyro Football

KAREEM GIROD scored a pair as Zessers edged Massive and Crew 2-1 last Saturday, in the Open Division of the Uncle Beddoe’s Supermarket/Hardware-sponsored Tyro Sports Club Open Division seven-a-side hockey-size football competition.

Shurland Sorillo was the goal-getter for Massive and Crew, in the second match of a triple-header, at Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

Banga Hill United earned a 3-0 win, by default, over We Side in the opening scheduled game, and Huvan FC played to a goalless draw with Young Lions Reunited.

Other Scores –

Open Division –

September 8: BM SPURS (1) – Hakeem Walker vs HUVAN FC (0); BANGA UNITED (0) vs UNITED (0); YOUNG LIONS REUNITED (2) – Elijah Floyde, Kareem Joseph vs DESTROYERS (2) – Tegana O’Brien, Che Worrell; UWI FC (2) – Jodel Compton 2 vs GUNNERS (2) – Jamal Ganteaume, John Superville.

September 9: TOGETHER AGAIN (0) vs P UNITED (0).

September 10: CURACAYE FC (1) – Kareem Ganteaume vs JENISI (0); SWEATERS (2) – Warren Straker 2 vs WE SIDE (0).

September 11: UNITED (1) – Aaron Joseph vs DESTROYERS (0); P UNITED (2) – Kareem Simon, Marvin Small vs FUTURE (2) – Rayhan Phillip, Simon Bailey; TORNADOES (4) – Aquila Britto, Nkosi Quashie, Darion Findley, Dexter Perouse vs MASSIVE AND CREW (1) – Rondell Berrot.

September 12: GUNNERS (4) – Ted Dyer, Crouch Eve, Akil Harvey, Trevin Superville vs ALL STARS (1) – Dejon Lezama.

September 13: BM SPURS (4) – Hakeem Walker 2, Kadeem De Freitas, Kareem Walker vs UNITED (2) – Adrian Joseph, Atala Andrews; THUG FAMILY (2) – Nigel Grannum, Elijah Baptiste vs UWI FC (1) – Akeem Woods; MEAN MACHINE (2) – Curtley Dodds, Trevor Lester vs ORGANS (0).

Over-45 category –

September 10: ST FRANCOIS NATIONALS (3) – Jerry Jack, Marvin Joseph, Marlon Morris vs OLD ROAD UNITED (1) – Nicholas Martin.

September 12: TORNADOES (1) – Victor Sam vs FIRE SERVICES (0); SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (1) – Kurt Danclair vs CENTRAL OLD BOYS (0).