UNC condemns block of sedition repeal bill

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and UNC Oropouch East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal in Parliament on Friday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Opposition UNC has expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling PNM administration’s move to block debate on the private members bill – The Sedition Repeal Bill, 2019 – on Friday night.

In a media statement on Saturday, the UNC stated that this move “all but confirms that our democracy is under threat from this government.” The UNC observed that over the last month, a number of high profile critics of the Government have been investigated under the Sedition Act for “simply expressing their constitutional right of free expression.”

The party noted that citizens – on traditional and social media platforms – have described the Sedition Act as "dangerously outdated" and in need of reform.“This private members bill is a reflection of public opinion and sought to do just that.”Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who piloted the bill, said the Sedition Act is “unconstitutional, in breach of fundamental rights and should be repealed.”“Instead of addressing the concerns of the citizens of TT, the people he is meant to serve, Keith Rowley chose instead to turn his back on the voice of the people."

The UNC stated that while Government seems “bent on eroding the rights of citizens of TT,” the Opposition “along with all citizens who cherish our democracy, will never let that happen.”

“We will continue to fight to preserve the rights of all citizens of our beloved country.”