TKR upbeat ahead of Zouks clash Sunil questionable with injured finger…

In this handout image provided by CPL T20, Lendl Simmons of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a four during match 10 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between Jamaica Tallawahs and TKR at Sabina Park, last Friday, in Kingston, Jamaica.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) are upbeat ahead of their clash against St Lucia Zouks, as the TT franchise aims to regain their winning form in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia, at 8 pm, today.

After winning four matches to start the tournament, TKR suffered a narrow loss against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts, on Tuesday.

TKR posted 216/4 and in reply Patriots scored 216/7 to set up a super over. In the only the second super over in the seven-year history of the CPL, Patriots made 18 without loss and in response TKR could only muster 5/1.

Second placed TKR will look for their second win against the Zouks this season. On September 8, at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, TKR eased past the Zouks by seven wickets. Zouks scored 167/5 in 20 overs, before TKR got to 168/5 in 17.5 overs.

Spinner Sunil Narine, who missed the last match because of a finger injury, is questionable for tonight's match.

TKR manager Colin Borde said the team is not deflated by the defeat against the Patriots saying, "The mood is the same. Happy to be together as a group once again, focussed on the game ahead as usual and determined as always to improve every area (of our cricket)."

Finishing in the top two is pivotal for all the teams, as the top two teams after the preliminary phase will have two chances to qualify for the final. The top two teams will play in qualifier one with the winner advancing to the final. The loser of qualifier one will have a second chance to advance to the final when it plays in qualifier two.

Discussing a top two finish Borde said, "What we have spoken about is improving at each and every discipline. Once the team can work towards these goals then hopefully we can get to the top two."

Opener Lendl Simmons, who scored 90 on Tuesday, has led the way in the batting department scoring 261 runs at an average of 52.20 with three fifties. Medium pace bowler Jimmy Neesham has been the most successful TKR bowler with eight wickets, but has been expensive at an economy rate of 11.40.

STANDINGS

P*W*L*T*Pts*NRR

Amazon Warriors*5*5*0*0*10*1.95

Knight Riders*5*4*1*0*8*0.97

Patriots*8*4*4*0*8*-0.057

Zouks*4*1*3*0*2*-0.691

Tridents*3*1*2*0*2*-0.777

Tallawahs*7*1*6*0*2*-1.487