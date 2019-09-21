St Ann’s outpatient, drug offender shot dead

TWO men were killed in two shootings on Friday night, taking the murder toll to 395.

In the first incident, police said a known drug offender was at the corner of Boundary Road, Arouca when he was shot at about 8 pm. Jaivon Pamponette, 31, who lived in the area was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he died.

About 30 minutes later, Ronald "Blackie" Paul, 32, of Upper L'anse Mitan Road, Carenage was standing near a shop when a gunman hit him once in the head and ran off.

Paul, an outpatient of St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital, was not known to police to be involved in criminal activity. Police said Paul would sometimes "trouble people" and suspect that he was killed as a result of this.

Investigations into the murders are continuing.