Road paving leads to traffic jam in Cocorite

A road paving exercise on the Western Main Road caused many from the western areas, such as Diego Martin, Petit Valley and Cocorite, to be stuck in traffic for as long as two hours on Saturday morning. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

A paving exercise in Cocorite, along the Western Main Road, caused significant traffic jam coming out of west Trinidad, this morning.

Traffic was backed up in Carenage, Diego Martin and Cocorite as the Ministry of Works and Transport milled and paved the left eastbound lane, from Cocorite Terrace to the overpass, separating the Western Main Road from the Audrey Jeffers Highway.

Works started around 6.30 am and was expected to be complete before noon but a broken water line delayed the exercise.