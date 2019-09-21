Registration for Scotiabank 5K nears end

Participants line up for the start of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K event, last year.

PARTICIPANTS eager to compete at the 21st edition of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K event will have a final opportunity to register in person at locations in Port of Spain and San Fernando, this weekend.

Every Stride Empowers is the theme of this year’s event. The event garners support from thousands of women who participate to raise awareness for breast cancer and women’s health.

This year’s event takes place next Saturday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 3 pm with formalities and a warm up, before the race begins at 4 pm. Registration is available online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/26315/scotiabank-women-against-breast-cancer-5k.

Athletes can also register in person at the package collection centres this weekend at One Woodbrook Place in Port of Spain and at 1005 Gulf View Park West in La Romaine, San Fernando.

Registration and collection will be available at One Woodbrook Place from 10 am - 4 pm today and tomorrow. At Gulf View Park West, registration and collection will be held from 10 am - 4 pm today and from 9 am - 1.30 pm, tomorrow.

For the past few years the TT Cancer Society has been the beneficiary of the event and has conducted a series of free community outreach cancer screening programmes. The event has allowed 19,000 women to receive free breast cancer screening.

For more information about the event visit the Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation Facebook page or call the event hotline at 357-0293.