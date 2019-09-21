Malick get Naps test today

THE school with arguably the richest history in Secondary Schools football will battle the defending champions when round four of the 2019 Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division kicks off at 3.30 pm, today.

Third placed Malick Secondary, a school that ruled schools football in the 1990s, will play 2018 champions Naparima College at the Trinity College East Ground in Trincity.

Malick have won both of their matches so far this season - a 5-0 win over Speyside Secondary in round one and a narrow 2-1 victory over Trinity Moka in round two. Malick's round three match against Trinity College East was postponed because of rain, on Wednesday.

Malick are only one point behind Naparima on the standings and will be eager for a win to leapfrog the league leaders on the standings.

Naparima are off to a strong start this season with two wins and one draw including a 3-0 win over St Benedict's College in the last round.

Yesterday, Malick coach Anthony Bartholomew said he wants his players to stay calm for today's match. "I just want them to be comfortable with themselves. I don't want them to have butterflies, I just want them to be comfortable and play to the best of their ability. That is all I want from them," the Malick coach said.

On the team's performance this season Bartholomew said, "I am satisfied with their football due to their age and the inexperience they have, they are not experienced. (It is a) young crew." It has been a high scoring season, but Malick's defence has shown their quality only allowing one goal in two matches.

Malick have produced a number of TT players including national men's football coach Dennis Lawrence, Arnold Dwarika, Brent Sancho, Gary Glasgow, Aurtis Whitley, Devorn Jorsling and Densill Theobald. Some of the former national players have spent time with the current team this season.

Bartholomew said the coaching staff reminds the team of what is needed to reach national level.

"We always try to tell them about the type of players (that attended Malick) and what is required of them to follow suit. (They must) be able to work hard."

TODAY'S FXTURES

Malick vs Naparima, Trinity East

Trinity College Moka vs Speyside, Trinity

St Augustine vs Carapichaima East, St Augustine

Queen's Royal College vs St Anthony's, QRC

St Benedict's vs Presentation San F'do, Manny Ramjohn

San Juan North vs Trinity College East, San Juan

St Mary's vs Pleasantville, St Mary's

East Mucurapo - Bye

STANDINGS

P*W*L*D*GF*GA*Pts

Naparima*3*2*0*1*8*2*7

Presentation San F'do*3*2*1*0*10*2*6

Malick*2*2*0*0*7*1*6

QRC*3*2*1*0*7*9*6

East Mucurapo*3*1*0*2*9*3*5

St Anthony's*2*1*0*1*8*2*4

Trinity East*2*1*0*1*4*3*4

Caps East*2*1*0*1*3*2*4

St Benedict's*3*1*2*0*5*7*3

Pleasantville*3*1*2*0*4*6*3

Trinity Moka*3*1*2*0*3*9*3

Speyside*3*1*2*0*3*13*3

St Augustine*3*0*1*2*4*6*2

San Juan North*2*0*2*0*1*3*0

St Mary's*3*0*3*0*2*10*0