Jabloteh brush aside Parkites

SAN JUAN JABLOTEH brushed aside Queen’s Park 3-0 on Thursday, at the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair, in a rescheduled Division One contest in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.

Jair Edwards scored a pair, in the 35th and 38th minutes, while Kadeem Hutchinson netted the other item, in the 43rd.

Wednesday’s rescheduled Division Two match between San Fernando Giants and RSSR FC, at the Curepe Recreation Ground, ended in a 3-0 result for Giants, by default, after RSSR were unable to present playing uniforms at the designated kick-off time at 7 pm.

League action, in both Divisions One and Two, will end with matches tomorrow and Monday.