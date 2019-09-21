Gray retained as top cricket selector

FORMER West Indies and national cricketer Tony Gray has been retained by the executive of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) as chairman of the national selection panel for the 2019-2020 season.

An outstanding fast bowler in his heyday, Gray got the unanimous vote of confidence when the TTCB executive met on Thursday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva to finalise the technical teams for the men's Red Force squad, and three national age group teams.

Also back are Mervyn Dillon as coach and David Furlonge as manager/assistant coach for their second year in charge of the Red Force cricketers.

Gray, who is now a respected cricket commentator, will have at his disposal on the senior selection panel, the knowledge and experience of former national players Mahadeo Bodoe, Rajendra Mangalie and Keno Mason.

The TTCB executive, headed by president Azim Bassarath also appointed Furlonge, the Queen's Park Cricket Club coach, as chairman of the Under-19 national selectors. Also on the panel are Deonarine Deyal, Gibran Mohammed and former West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman David Williams.

Making his debut at the national level will be Amin Forgenie, a recently elected National League representative who was selected as coach, while Tobago Cricket Association president Kerwin John, also the TTCB second vice-president, returns as team manager.

In the national Under-17 set-up, former national cricketer Aneal Rajah keeps the chairmanship of the panel which also includes Randy Ramjit, Altaf Baksh and John Pollard.

And, in a reversal of roles, veteran national cricketer Rayad Emrit, currently playing for the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League T20, has agreed to coach the Under-17 team in the forthcoming season after managing the squad in the 2019 Rising Stars CWI regional tournament.

Also, Bhim Saugh has been kept as the chairman of the Under-15 national selectors and will be joined by Eugene Antoine and Marlon Richards, two former national pace bowlers, along with experienced youth coach Glen Dwarika.

Also retained are manager Kelvin Mohammed and Tobago's Brian Browne (coach) - under whom TT captured their only championship in the 2019 Rising Stars CWI regional tournament.

Bassarath expressed his thanks, on behalf of the TTCB, to all those who served during the past season as technical officers of the respective teams and said he looked forward to a resurgence of fortunes of local cricket especially from the national team in the Regional Four-Day Tournament.

He said he was heartened by the enthusiastic interest shown by the former national cricketers who have put up their hand to help rejuvenate local cricket and he is optimistic that they will make a big difference with their input at all levels.

At the board executive meeting a minute's silence was also observed at the passing of Narine Ragoo, the longtime Wanderers Cricket Club captain who also played for TT. Ragoo counted among his peers on the cricket field the John brothers - Leo and Neville; Nyron Asgarali, Harry Ramoutar and Randolph Ramatali.