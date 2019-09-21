Deyalsingh: No crime spree at Mt Hope

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh denied any spate of robberies has recently occurred at the EWMSC at Mount Hope, but knew of just the theft of one person’s cellphone worth $650. In the House of Representatives yesterday he replied to an urgent question by Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh who alleged lax security at the complex.

Deyalsingh recalled once instructing all regional health authorities (RHAs) to secure their hospitals with a mix of CCTV and security personnel. Saying CCTV cameras had captured an image of the cellpone thief, he said that has been given to the police. “An arrest is imminent.”

Gopeesingh pointed to a recent news story (in Newsday) reporting fears of hospital staff over crime incidents. Deyalsingh cited a Guardian report on a different issued that he alleged was untrue, and replied,”We have to be very careful how we interpret what is carried in the media.”

Gopeesingh persisted, reading the Newsday story to show staff were concerned about car break-ins at Mount Hope. Deyalsingh said that local RHA will take all apposite measures and review their security.

In a separate urgent question Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh asked if a TB outbreak had occurred at Costaat’s campus at Chaguanas. Education Minister Anthony Garcia replied no. He said on September 18 a suspected case had been reported in an employee absent from work.

The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department was contacted and they conducted a testing of all staff who all tested negative and did a sanitisation of the campus. Finance Minister Colm Imbert replied to a separate urgent question by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath as to whether the ministry is owing funds to the TT Police Service (TTPS.)

Imbert said so far the police have received 98 per cent of their funds due this year, and the rest is coming. Their budgeted allocation is $2.195 billion, of which they have got $2.104 billion. Within these figures the TTPS has received $24 million of its $56 million allocation for its development programme, and $53 million of its $68 million allocation for its infrastructure development fund.

Padarath queried, “Has the Minister of Finance contacted the Commissioner of Police (CoP) or it is a case of ‘pip’ (referring to a fowl illness which the Prime Minister recently suggested was suffered by the Opposition Leader over the Marlene Mc Donald “tip off” affair)?” Imbert said he is often in touch with the CoP. He denied Opposition claims the TTPS had got not one red cent recently to assure that since March they had got $244 million for goods and services. “I had a discussion with the COP. We’ll continue to release the funds. We’ll do the entire allocation.”

Gopeesingh tried to raise the theme of criminal activity at Mount Hope as a definite matter of urgent public importance for debate but this was disallowed by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.