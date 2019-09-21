Carnival launch, Bahamas concert put off due to bad weather alert

NCC chairman and calypsonian Winston "Gypsy" Peters.

The National Carnival Commission’s launch of Carnival 2020, which was scheduled for Monday at Carnival City, Queen's Park Savannah, has been postponed due to the severe weather advisory.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said the decision was made earlier on Saturday as there were concerns for the safety of both patrons and performers. He said the new date is tentatively set for September 28.“We just made a decision to postpone the launch of Carnival for tentatively next week Saturday, September 28, because of the adverse weather.”

“There is no sense in going ahead and doing this when we are seeing the effects of it and this is for the concern of people. It’s not going to make any sense in trying to have it so we are putting it off tentatively because we don’t what the after effect will be like.”

“We don’t want to put a a specific time so everything is tentative because if after this we have some kind of adverse effect, we can’t have no launch while that is happening so that’s the reason why we have postponed it.”

The launch, which would have witnessed performances from artistes such as Blaxx, Farmer Nappy, Super Blue and Ravi B and Karma, was expected to attract a large number of patrons. Over 1,000 masqueraders was also expected to participate.

Meanwhile, Peters said they were hopeful that flooding which took place in areas such as Greenvale, Mayaro, Moruga, Penal and Barrackpore do not re-occur following the passage of the weather system.

Meanwhile the Catholic Church’s Grand AEC Mission Congress rally will be held at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya on Sunday due to the weather alert. The event had been carded for the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The mission congress started in Tobago on Tuesday and has been at the Centre of Excellence since Thursday.Archbishop Jason Gordon is expected to conclude the rally at 3 pm.

Another event, the Unite and Rebuild Bahamas Hurricane Relief event has also been postponed to September 24. In a WhatsApp message, the event organisers invited patrons to join them at O2 Park for the benefit concert