Carnival 2020 launch on Monday

Winston Gypsy Peters - National Carnival Commission chairman.

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) will be launching Carnival 2020 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Carnival City on Monday September 23 from 6 pm, and it is free to the public.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said that last year the Commission took a decision to launch Carnival the day before the Republic Day holiday and began doing so started it on 2018. Therefore they are only continuing with that new tradition.

He said people can look forward to experiencing a mini Carnival on Monday.

“There will be both pretty and traditional mas, dance choreographed and un-choreographed, as a matter of fact, there will be all aspects of Carnival - mas, calypso/soca and pan,” he said.

Listed to perform are some of the top calypso and soca artistes in TT, among them, Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry), Nadia Batson, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons), Ronaldo London, Karene Asche and Aaron Duncan.

Providing accompanying music is Brass 2 De World, led by Burt Marcellin, for the pan afficionados, they can look forward to hearing reigning National Panorama champs BPTT Renegades and Massy Trinidad All Stars. One of those bands will be stationary while the other one will be part of the parade.