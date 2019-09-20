World Tourism Day celebrations next Friday Focus on job opportunities as…

Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips talks to the media on Wednesday at a press briefing in Scarborough.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Tourism Culture and Transportation will join the international community in the observance of World Tourism Day on September 27.

Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips said the THA has planned a series of events to celebrate the day, including a community tourism awareness day at the ANR Robinson International Airport and Scarborough port; primary and secondary schools tourism caravans, interactions with arriving passengers; distribuion of literature on the island's tourism initiatives and safety and security measures; a social media campaign and promotions to sensitise the public on World Tourism Day and activities from tourism youth clubs.

The division, according to the Secretary, will partner with industry stakeholders such as the community oriented policing unit, the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute and the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited to undertake the planned initiatives. These initiatives, she said, are basically aimed at sensitising citizens directly and indirectly on the available career options that derive from tourism.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually and according to Stewart-Phillips, “Presents a unique opportunity to raise awareness of tourism’s actual and potential contribution to sustainable development.”

Stewart-Phillips was speaking at Wednesday’s post Executive Council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

The theme for this year's celebration, she said, is titled “Tourism and jobs, a better future for all.”

“The theme is predicated on the platform of employment, education, awareness and skill development and seeks to highlight the many jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities within the sector and their role in advancing society.”

She said within the context of the Tobago society, relevant data from tourism organisations outlines that tourism employs 47.6 per cent of the local population.

“In lay man terms, the industry directly employs almost one out of every two persons in the sector. So, it is critical that efforts be made to create that sense of awareness and educate persons on the opportunities available within the sector so that they can capitalise on these opportunities in the most effective way.”