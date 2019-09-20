UNC pounds PM, PNM in platform picong

DANCING JOHN: UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John dances as she pokes fun at the PNM during the UNC’s pavement meeting in New Grant on Wednesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

POLITICAL platforms present politicians with an opportunity to tackle national issues with a certain amount of seriousness and humour.And this was on full display at the UNC’s pavement report at the New Grant government primary school, Hindustan on Wednesday evening as opposition members launched a frontal assault on the PNM Administration using humour and dance to get supporters into a fighting mood.It started innocuously enough when Naparima MP Rodney Charles, who is known for his seriousness in Parliament said he wanted to speak about the Prime Minister’s foreign policy. “Our foreign policy simply is to cuss everybody in sight, we have a bad john prime minister. So first he cuss the US Ambassador.”

He then mimics Dr Rowley when he said, “I take umbrage to what the US ambassador said.”“That was after he cuss up the secretary general of the OAS, and now is the turn to cuss the British government all the while he dancing with he bestie (Nicolas) Maduro in a conga line.” Charles then swayed his shoulders in an imaginary conga line.

“Imagine Keith Rowley, accusing the British government of sending coded messages via the BBC to disrupt world peace in general and good Keith Rowley governance in TT in particular.” “I would not be surprised if he has not sent a letter by registered mail to her majesty stressing that if his concerns were not met he would impose trade sanctions on the UK and or leave the commonwealth.” He said the TT coast guard may also be preparing to invade the British Isles as Rowley’s behaviour suggests that he is “a big fowl.”

Then, suddenly serious, Charles said the government should instead focus on placing a trade mission in Georgetown Guyana as that country is poised to become the “energy capital of the CARICOM. But we not there, we seeing about everybody business and cussing.”

Then it was the turn of deputy political leader Jearlean John, when describing Rowley, used an impromptu reggae dance to show what the PM really thought about TT.

“Two weeks ago Rowley wining in the Hyatt, he eh care if it have no drugs in the hospital because he going hay, hay, hay… hay pock away.” John then swayed to the music, her arms flailing as she repeated, “hay, hay, hay….hay pock away.”

“He eh care if it have no teachers in the school and no doctors in the hospital, or no drugs in the hospital…. you pock away TT.” (Hey pocky away is a song performed by ‘the Meters.)

Supporters erupted with laughter as she also compared the cancelled HDC/ China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Company contract as being government being caught in “In flagrante delicto” or with their pants down while unable to explain who authorised the contract.