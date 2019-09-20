Tunapuna fire may have been caused by arson

Photo courtesy pixabay

Tunapuna Police and firemen are investigating the cause of a fire to a building in Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna this morning.

Firemen said they contacted about the fire at about 6.50 am.

There were no injuries or deaths, but passers-by reported seeing a man pouring a liquid onto the house before running away, shortly before the fire.

Police are viewing CCTV footage to try and identify the man.

More as this becomes available.