Tunapuna fire may have been caused by arson
Tunapuna Police and firemen are investigating the cause of a fire to a building in Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna this morning.
Firemen said they contacted about the fire at about 6.50 am.
There were no injuries or deaths, but passers-by reported seeing a man pouring a liquid onto the house before running away, shortly before the fire.
Police are viewing CCTV footage to try and identify the man.
More as this becomes available.
Reply to "Tunapuna fire may have been caused by arson"