Traffic gridlock after lightning strike

THE Priority Bus Route (PBR) was opened last evening to facilitate the flow of traffic which was disrupted when a bolt of lightning struck traffic signals in Curepe.

According to a release sent by the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Bus Route was opened to normal traffic at 7 pm, and remains open until further notice. But the PBR will be open to motorists driving light vehicles only.

A subsequent release advised motorists on the Southern Main Road, north of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway(CRH) who are wishing to proceed south, to drive east toward the intersection at the University of the West Indies, then make a U-Turn and proceed to their final destinations. Those on the same highway but are south of the CRH and wish to head north, are advised to go to the interchange at the CRH and Uriah Butler Highway.

Motorists who are going east on the CRH and whish to go to the Southern Main Road, are being told to go to the UWI intersection and those who are heading west and wish to go north on the Southern Main Road, are also advised to go to the interchange at the CRH and Uriah Butler Highway. The ministry said a bolt of lightning struck traffic signals at the proposed Curepe Interchange earlier today, resulting in a disruption in traffic signal service. The ministry, while apologising for the inconvenience, said all efforts were being made to restore the service in the shortest possible time.