Six burned after Arouca maxi fire

Photo source: Social media

Firemen are at the scene of a fire in Railway Road, Arouca after a small maxi taxi caught on fire during a trip earlier this morning.

They said the fire began at around 7.30 am at the front of the maxi. Six passengers were burnt.

Arima Police and firemen went to the scene and extinguished the blaze while the six burnt passengers were taken to the Arima Hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but fire officers said maxi fires usually begin under the driver's seat where the engine is located.

More as this becomes available