Referees condemn ‘attack on officials’ After melee at Caledonia vs Defence Force match…

FLASHBACK: Referee Crystal Sobers shows a yellow card in a 2017 Pro League match between Police FC and North East Stars. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE/CA-images

The TT Referee Association today called for "the strongest disciplinary action" on the offenders in Wednesday's melee at the Ascension Invitational match, between Morvant-Caledonia AIA and Defence Force, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

The match officials and Morvant-Caledonia technical staff reportedly clashed after the final whistle, which saw Defence Force prevailing 1-0. The Morvant-Caledonia technical staff protested vehemently to referee Crystal Sobers and her assistants, Kirt Charles and Ainsley Rochard, that the goal should have been ruled offside. In the heated exchange, an altercation ensued.

The referees association, in a press release today, said "The membership...condemns in the strongest terms the attack on the official...Match officials provide an absolutely necessary service in the conduct of the game of football, making judgments on the match in accordance with the Laws of the Game. Players and team officials do damage when they seek to pronounce on situations which are provided for in the laws and worst when they react in ways which directly compromise the safety of our match officials. Such actions only help to bring the game into disrepute, and must be condemned by all parties which have an interest in sport.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association will support the strongest disciplinary action taken against the offenders in the situation which has been well-documented in video evidence. Failure to take serious action will create a precedent which can contribute to even more serious incidents in the future… this must be avoided at all cost!"